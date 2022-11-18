Misfits x DAZN Series 3 weigh-in results: Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has 94-pound advantage on Hasim Rahman Jr.

Greg Hardy will have nearly a 100-pound weight advantage on Hasim Rahman Jr. when they compete in the boxing ring on Saturday.

Hardy will face Rahman in a four-round heavyweight matchup at Misfits x DAZN Series 3 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

At Friday’s weigh-in, the former UFC heavyweight and NFL defensive standout hit the scales at 320 pounds for the short notice fight, as Hardy stepped in for Vitor Belfort. Rahman weighed in at 226 — leaving himself with a 94-pound deficit for the bout.

After the fighters weighed in, they faced off one final time, and things got a bit heated on the stage with Shannon Briggs acting as the peacemaker.

Hardy will make his second boxing appearance since parting ways with the UFC. The 34-year-old went 4-5, 1 NC inside the octagon, including three straight stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa, Marcin Tybura, and Serghei Spivak.

Additionally, Deen the Great weighed in at 129 pounds for his matchup with Walid Sharks.