UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis, Serghei Spivac on point for heavyweight headliner

Derrick Lewis is ready for another heavyweight headliner.

“The Black Beast” tipped the scales at 263 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 65, and opponent Serghei Spivac came in at 254 pounds, making Saturday’s main event official. It is the ninth main event of Lewis’ UFC career and the first for Spivac.

Co-main event light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba also successfully made weight at 205 and 206 pounds, respectively. Nzechukwu seeks a second straight win after defeating Karl Roberson this past July, while Cutelaba looks to snap a two-fight skid after being submitted by Johnny Walker and Ryan Spann.

See weigh-in highlights from the top two fights here:

2️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ pounds for @TheBeast_UFC ⚖️



[ #UFCVegas65 | TOMORROW | Prelims 1pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/2dgvt0AMbM — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2022

254 pounds for Sergey Spivak means your #UFCVegas65 main event is ! pic.twitter.com/TAAUcl1Lb3 — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2022

Kennedy Nzechukwu is on weight (205) & ready to rock



[ #UFCVegas65 | TOMORROW | Prelims 1pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/GRaOG4yfCL — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2022

The Hulk hit the scale at 206 pounds



[ #UFCVegas65 | Tomorrow | Prelims 1pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/jOx8AI8ab1 — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2022

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas successfully made weight, including main card welterweights Andre Fialho, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddalena, and Danny Roberts, and the No. 11 flyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Jennifer Maia.

See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206)

Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)

Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)

Vince Morales (136) vs. Miles Johns (136)

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (136)

Natalia Silva (125) vs. Tereza Bleda (125.5)