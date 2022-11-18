 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heck of a Morning: Does Colby Covington have to fight Khamzat Chimaev to get another UFC title shot?

By Mike Heck
UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

With Colby Covington keeping the next move of his fighting career close to the vest, it appears the UFC is hoping to book a huge fight between the former interim champion and Khamzat Chimaev. In the current state of the welterweight division, does Covington need that fight to earn that third crack at undisputed gold?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer whether or not Covington needs a win over Chimaev to get to a championship opportunity, or if another Leon Edwards win over Kamaru Usman in 2023 could potentially slot “Chaos” right in there. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC’s bantamweight division, where Michael Chandler goes from his UFC 281 loss to Dustin Poirier, what could be next for Arnold Allen now that an interim featherweight title fight is booked at UFC 284, Derrick Lewis’ chances to get back on track in the main event of UFC Vegas 65, and more.

