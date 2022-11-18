Yoel Romero to fight Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2 winner at Bellator 290

Yoel Romero is coming for Bellator gold.

MMA Fighting confirmed with officials that Romero will fight the winner of Friday’s Bellator 288 light heavyweight championship main event between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson at Bellator 290 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 4. The news was first reported by CBS, which airs the event.

Nemkov and Anderson meet for a second time after their first fight in April ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Their title fight also serves as the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, with the winner also taking home a $1 million prize.

Romero, 45, has won two straight fights since dropping his Bellator debut to Phil Davis via split decision. The two-time UFC middleweight title challenger currently competes at 205 pounds and is coming off of back-to-back third-round knockouts of Melvin Manhoef and Alex Polizzi.

Bellator 290 is headlined by Ryan Bader defending his heavyweight title in a rematch against Fedor Emelianenko. The main event bout is being billed as the final fight of Emelianenko’s legendary career.