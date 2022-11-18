KSI shoots down Tyron Woodley callout: ‘You haven’t won a fight since 2018’

Tyron Woodley may have picked a fight with the wrong social media personality.

The former UFC welterweight champion has renewed his efforts to land a boxing match with YouTube rapper-turned-boxer, claiming in a tweet that KSI is backing out of a fight after past negotiations. In a tweet, Woodley presented what is allegedly a contract for a bout with KSI that would have required Woodley to limited rehydration between weigh-ins and fight night.

Warned this bitch!@ksi Why would u offer me a fight vs you then bail? Why would u send me a contract to bitch out and take a lesser opponent? Why would u have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up?Why do a poll of 1million people, that all said fight me, & you run. pic.twitter.com/0zDpS7j0qw — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) November 17, 2022

“Warned this b****,” Woodley wrote. “Why would u offer me a fight vs you then bail? Why would u send me a contract to b**** out and take a lesser opponent? Why would u have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up? Why do a poll of 1 million people, that all said fight me, & you run.”

Woodley also attempted to confront KSI at a boxing event in Abu Dhabi this past Sunday, which was headlined by Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing KSI’s brother Deji in an exhibition bout. He shared video of the scene on Instagram:

Shortly after Woodley’s Twitter shot, KSI replied, taking a shot at Woodley’s recent losses and adding a condition for a potential meeting.

You haven’t won a fight since 2018 brother



When you finally get a win, then I’ll fight you.



Deal? @TWooodley — ksi (@KSI) November 17, 2022

“You haven’t won a fight since 2018 brother,” KSI wrote. “When you finally get a win, then I’ll fight you. Deal?”

KSI has had success since turning professional in 2019, defeating fellow social media maven and crossover combat sports star Logan Paul by split decision, then knocking out two opponents in the same night this past August.

Woodley’s foray into boxing hasn’t been quite as successful, as he’s dropped a pair of fights to Logan’s brother Jake Paul. In their second meeting, Paul defeated Woodley by sixth-round knockout.

“The Chosen One” reigned as UFC welterweight champion from July 2016 to March 2019, but ended his run with the promotion with four straight losses.