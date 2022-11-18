UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 65 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding when available.
The UFC Vegas 65 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.
In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.
Check out UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba
Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)
Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
