UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 65 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding when available.

The UFC Vegas 65 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

Check out UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns

Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda