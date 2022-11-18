Watch the Bellator 288 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon
Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov rematches Corey Anderson for the title and winner of the $1 million Bellator light heavyweight grand prix.
