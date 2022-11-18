 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellator 288 live stream online

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch the Bellator 288 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov rematches Corey Anderson for the title and winner of the $1 million Bellator light heavyweight grand prix.

