Bellator 288 Results: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 fight card Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson rematch in a fight for the belt and winner of the $1 million light heavyweight grand prix. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental headbutt from Anderson at Bellator 277.

In the co-main event, lightweight champ Patricky Pitbull defends his title against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Check out Bellator 288 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 9:00 p.m. ET)

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg