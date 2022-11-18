Bellator 288 Results: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 fight card Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson rematch in a fight for the belt and winner of the $1 million light heavyweight grand prix. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental headbutt from Anderson at Bellator 277.
In the co-main event, lightweight champ Patricky Pitbull defends his title against Usman Nurmagomedov.
Check out Bellator 288 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 9:00 p.m. ET)
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov
Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)
Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon
Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
Loading comments...