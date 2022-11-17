Jorge Masvidal fires back at ‘little b****’ Gilbert Burns: ‘I will gladly beat the living s*** out of you’

Jorge Masvidal has heard enough.

The two-time UFC welterweight title challenger finally responded to callouts from Gilbert Burns after the Brazilian claimed Masvidal turned down a fight against him at UFC 283 in January. Burns has pushed for the matchup against Masvidal for several months, and now the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion is firing back.

“Sorry I’ve been missing,” Masvidal said on Instagram. “Your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be. I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b**** that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert.

“Hunter [Campbell], if you’re hearing this or when you see this, can you please tell this b**** I never agreed to November, December or January. I’ve had court cases, I’ve had different things, a bunch of things where I haven’t been able to decide on when I fight.”

The court case Masvidal is likely referencing is assault charges filed against him after he allegedly attacked fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington back in March after they initially clashed in the cage. That incident led to his arrest with multiple charges filed against him, including two felonies for aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Masvidal hasn’t seen action since the Covington fight, but it seems he’s ready to resume his career after proposing a new date and location for the potential showdown with Burns.

“I’ve gotten some much better news on today, so guess what?” Masvidal shouted. “If you want to get your ass whooped when Leon Edwards defends that f****** belt in England, I will gladly beat the living s*** out of you Gilbert. If not, shut the f*** up.

“Because you are a p****. You’re not going to do nothing. When you see me in the street or when you see me in the cage, and we both know it, you’re going to ask me for a picture in real life and say it’s all bulls*** and it’s just for the pay-per-view. So shut the f*** up.”

The event referenced by Masvidal is a rumored U.K. card in March, which may end up serving as the location for the welterweight title fight rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. No fight offers have been made or accepted at this time, but both Edwards and Usman have hinted at that date as a possible landing spot for their trilogy.

As for Burns, he’s seemingly moved on from the Masvidal fight after calling for the matchup on numerous occasions, though his would-be opponent’s response might get him interested again.

Both fighters are coming off losses. Masvidal dropped a decision to Covington, while Burns came up short against Khamzat Chimaev in a potential “Fight of the Year” candidate in May.