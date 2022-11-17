Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Dustin Poirier after UFC 281 win? Reaction to PFL pay-per-view price tag

After a chaotic battle with Michael Chandler in the featured bout of UFC 281 this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden, what could be next for Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses potential options for Poirier and how close he could be to getting another chance to fight for the UFC lightweight title. Additionally, topics include the PFL announcing that the PFL World Championship pay-per-view will cost $49.99, the potential for an Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya immediate rematch, if Derrick Lewis could make another heavyweight championship run if he’s victorious in the UFC Vegas 65 main event, Erin Blanchfield’s ceiling after stopping Molly McCann, and much more.

