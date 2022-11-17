MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the limit for their title bout rematch. Their first meeting this past April ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads, which mean Nemkov retained his title. This also serves as the conclusion to the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

The co-main event is also a championship bout as Patricky Pitbull defends the lightweight title against the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov. Both fighters can weigh no more than 155 pounds.

Lightweight contender Tofiq Musayev will weigh in as an alternate for the co-main event.

The Bellator 288 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 288 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Corey Anderson (204.2)

Patricky Pitbull (154) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8)

Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Timur Khizriev (146)

Tyrell Fortune (257.2) vs. Daniel James (264.8)

Roman Faraldo (170.8) vs. Levan Chokheli (170.6)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Wladmir Gouvea (265.8) vs. Kory Moegenburg (246.2)

Isaiah Hokit (145.4) vs. Matias Nader (144)

Laird Anderson (145.6) vs. Rob Fenicle (146)

Jordan Newman (185.6) vs. Jayden Taulker (185.6)

Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Jay Radick (205.6)

Archie Colgan (154.8) vs. Jesse Hannam (155.8)

Killys Mota (155.6) vs. Jairo Pacheco (155.6)

Imamshafi Aliev (185.8) vs. Sean Fallon (185.6)

Otto Rodrigues (145) vs. Khasan Askhabov — cancelled*

Tofiq Musayev (154.6)**

*Khasan Askhabov did not weigh in. His bout with Otto Rodrigues has been removed from the card

**alternate for lightweight championship co-main event