Between the Links: Alex Pereira crowned, UFC 281 fallout, Bellator 288 vs. UFC Vegas 65

By Mike Heck
Alex Pereira added to the list of 2022 UFC title challengers who were down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round only to come through with a shocking finish to become a world champion.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel recaps Pereira’s stunning fifth-round comeback TKO win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281, what the middleweight division now looks like with Pereira on top, and if the promotion should do the immediate rematch with Adesanya. Additionally, topics include Zhang Weili’s finish of Carla Esparza to regain the strawweight title, Dustin Poirier’s incredible win over Michael Chandler and other storylines from this past Saturday’s event, this weekend’s Bellator 288 event with two title fights, Derrick Lewis’ return to action at UFC Vegas 65, react to the passing of two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and José Youngs.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.

