Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson

Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost.

Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck to recap Saturday’s incredible event, Alex Pereira’s stunning comeback finish of Israel Adesanya to win the middleweight title in the main event, Zhang Weili regaining the strawweight title, the fan reaction to Carla Esparza throughout the week, Dustin Poirier’s third-round submission win against Michael Chandler, Brian Stann’s thoughts on the call of the lightweight tilt, how “The Diamond” might be on the short list of fighters who don’t need a world title, Renato Moicano’s incredible promo, signing a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, and more.

Additionally, Anik remembers two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson.

Watch the full interview in the video above.