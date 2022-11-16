Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva set for March 11 UFC event

Flyweights Tyson Nam and Bruno Silva will face off at a yet-unannounced UFC event on March 11.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting. The event’s location and venue have not been finalized.

Nam is three months removed from one his most impressive performances to date, a first-round knockout of Ode Osbourne at UFC San Diego. The win put him back on the right track after split decision loss to Matt Schnell at UFC Fight Island 8. Nam stands at 3-3 in the UFC.

Silva brings a two-fight winning streak to the matchup, boasting stoppage wins over JP Buys and Victor Rodriguez in his most recent octagon appearances. The Brazilian stands at 2-2 in the octagon, with a loss against Khalid Taha overturned due to a positive drug test.

No other fights for the March 11 fight card have been confirmed.