No Bets Barred: Can Derrick Lewis get back on track at UFC Vegas 65? Plus Bellator 288

UFC 281 has come and gone but that doesn’t mean the MMA world can rest because it’s a major MMA doubleheader this weekend with the UFC returning for UFC Vegas 65 in Las Vegas, and Bellator offering up Bellator 288 in Chicago. So with two marquee events going down, as always, the No Bets Barred boys are here to cover all the betting angles.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew recap their great days at UFC 281, before hopping right into a breakdown for the big fights at UFC Vegas 65, including debating if Derrick Lewis can get his mojo back against Sergey Spivac, if Andre Fialho can make it 3-2 in 2022, and if Jack Della Maddalena will continue his impressive rise. Then the boys hop over to Bellator 288 where they make an irresponsible number of bets, including yet another All-In bet from Jed.

