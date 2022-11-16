Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion.

The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.

The opening round matchups for the four-fighter 115-pound title tournament will see Valesca Machedo (10-3) taking on Ediana Silva (12-2), while four-fight UFC veteran Gloria de Paula (6-5) will face Karolina Wójcik (9-2). The two winners will meet in the finals to crown a new champion. A tournament reserve fight between Danni McCormack (5-2) and Maira Mazar (8-4) will also take place, and, should it be needed, Minna Grusander (6-4) will serve as the alternate fighter.

In the co-main event, UFC alum Talita Bernardo will face Katharina Lerner. Additionally, the fight card will include a matchup between Claire Guthrie — who competed on season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter — taking on Brigid Chase in a bantamweight showdown.

Watch the stream above beginning at 9 p.m. ET and get the full fight card below.

Valesca Machedo vs. Ediana Silva - strawweight tournament matchup

Gloria de Paula vs. Karolina Wójcik - strawweight tournament matchup

Talita Bernardo vs. Katharina Lerner

Claire Guthrie vs. Brigid Chase

Danni McCormack vs. Maira Mazar - strawweight tournament reserve matchup

Melissa Oddessa vs. Elise Pone