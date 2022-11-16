Marc Goddard to referee Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 at UFC 282

Veteran MMA referee Marc Goddard will be the third man in the cage for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2, which headlines UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Goddard, who will receive $2,500 for his work in the light heavyweight title fight.
U.K. native Goddard has in recent years become a fixture of high-profile UFC fights, overseeing several title bouts. He was selected over candidates Herb Dean, Jason Herzog, Chris Tognoni and Mark Smith.
Judging the title bout will be Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato and Derek Cleary, who will each receive $2,000 for the job. The trio are among the most experienced judges in the sport, having scored countless pay-per-view headliners.
UFC 282 marks the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2022. Prochazka and Teixeira face off a second time after a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 275 that Prochazka won by fifth-round submission.
UFC 282’s fight card includes:
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman
