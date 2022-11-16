The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Yair Rodriguez, Jason House and Ash Belcastro in studio, and Renato Moicano

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We answer your best questions in the latest On the Nose segment.

1:50 p.m.: Manager Jason House stops by in studio to discuss what’s the latest with his lengthy roster of clients.

2:20 p.m.: - Renato Moicano will discuss his memorable post-fight chat at UFC 281 and what’s next for him.

2:45 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier returns to chat about his big win at UFC 281 over Michael Chandler and what’s next for him.

3:15 p.m.: Ash Belcastro, the manager to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC champion Israel Adesanya, will discuss what’s next for them and others.

4 p.m.: - Yair Rodriguez will preview his upcoming interim UFC featherweight title fight against Josh Emmett at UFC 284.

4:25 p.m.: The parlay pals make their latest pick for this weekend’s combat sports and GC makes his picks for UFC Vegas 65.