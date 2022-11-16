 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Yair Rodriguez, Jason House and Ash Belcastro in studio, and Renato Moicano

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We answer your best questions in the latest On the Nose segment.

1:50 p.m.: Manager Jason House stops by in studio to discuss what’s the latest with his lengthy roster of clients.

2:20 p.m.: - Renato Moicano will discuss his memorable post-fight chat at UFC 281 and what’s next for him.

2:45 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier returns to chat about his big win at UFC 281 over Michael Chandler and what’s next for him.

3:15 p.m.: Ash Belcastro, the manager to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC champion Israel Adesanya, will discuss what’s next for them and others.

4 p.m.: - Yair Rodriguez will preview his upcoming interim UFC featherweight title fight against Josh Emmett at UFC 284.

4:25 p.m.: The parlay pals make their latest pick for this weekend’s combat sports and GC makes his picks for UFC Vegas 65.

