Rankings Show: Did Alex Pereira’s UFC title win destroy the pound-for-pound list? Plus Dominick Reyes and MMA’s cruelest reversals of fortune

Alex Pereira is not only the undisputed UFC middleweight champion after beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, he is now a top-10 Pound-for-Pound fighter. But does that make sense?

How can Pereira — with just eight MMA fights to his name — be ranked higher than Charles Oliveira, Jiri Prochazka, Max Holloway, Patricio Pitbull, and Demetrious Johnson?

The MMA Fightings Rankings Show is back to analyze the aftermath of UFC 281, which featured two dramatic title changes. Host Alexander K. Lee attempts to corral the esteemed panel of Steven Marrocco, Damon Martin, and Jed Meshew, as they figure out what to do with the Pound-for-Pound list after yet another stunning championship upset, ponder the fate of Dominick Reyes as they run through a lengthy list of the cruelest reversals of fortune in MMA history, and then give their best guesses for a trio of Over/Under estimates, including what to expect from Pereira’s and Zhang Weili’s championship runs.

