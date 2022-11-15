PFL World Championship pay-per-view price revealed

After weeks of speculation, the Professional Fighters League has announced the price for its upcoming pay-per-view event.

The PFL World Championship will take place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theatre in New York City. The main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99, the promotion revealed on Tuesday.

The main card will feature seven total fights, including six championship bouts that will crown winners $1 million each.

In the main event, Kayla Harrison will face Larissa Pacheco for the women’s featherweight season championship. Harrison has defeated Pacheco twice during her PFL run, winning both bouts via unanimous decision.

The co-main event will be for the men’s featherweight season title as Brendan Loughnane takes on Bubba Jenkins, while Ante Delija will meet Matheus Scheffel for the heavyweight title in the featured bout.

Along with the championship bouts, former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd will make her promotional debut against Julia Budd.

Check out the full PFL World Championships card below.

Main Card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco - women’s featherweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins - featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel - heavyweight championship

Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier - lightweight championship

Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy - welterweight championship

Omari Ahkmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson - light heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd

Preliminary Card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jeremy Stephens vs. Natan Schulte

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser