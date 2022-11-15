Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend

Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match.

Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.

Belfort was forced out of the matchup due to undisclosed reasons, MMA Fighting confirmed on Monday.

Hardy competed 10 times in the UFC and compiled an octagon record of 4-5, 1 NC. The former NFL defensive standout’s UFC run ended following three straight stoppage losses to Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergey Spivak. The 34-year-old Hardy made his boxing debut in October at Black Sheep Boxing, where he stopped Mike Hook via knockout in the second round.

Rahman will look to bounce back from his first pro boxing loss to Kenzie Morrison — the son of Tommy Morrison — in April. The 31-year-old was slated to face Jake Paul in August at Madison Square Garden before weight cutting issues for Rahman forced the cancellation of the bout and the event.