John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 2 set for ONE on Prime Video 7

After their first meeting was mired in controversy, John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade will meet for the ONE bantamweight title once again in early 2023.

Promotional officials revealed the matchup for the vacant title will take place on ONE on Prime Video 7 on Feb. 10 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia.

The pairing first met at October’s ONE on Amazon Prime 3 event and the bout ended in a no contest after the former UFC contender was left unable to continue due to a brutal knee to the groin he suffered midway through Round 3.

Prior to that, Lineker was stripped of the ONE bantamweight title after missing weight by .75 pounds.

Lineker remains unbeaten since signing with ONE after a long run with the UFC. The 32-year-old captured the bantamweight title with a second-round knockout of Bibiano Fernandes at ONE Championship: Lights Out in March.

After losing two straight early in his pro career, Andrade remains unbeaten since October 2017. The 25-year-old seemed on his way to capturing the title in the first matchup as he damaged Lineker prior to the accidental fight ending blow landing.