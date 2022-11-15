Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield among additions to UFC 284 fight card in Perth

Jimmy Crute will return from a long layoff in Australia.

UFC officials revealed on Monday that Crute will face Alonzo Menifield at UFC 284, which takes place Feb. 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia (due to the time difference, the pay-per-view card will air stateside on Feb. 11).

It will be Crute’s first appearance since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year that has kept up out of action since December 2021. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill.

Menifield will look to make it three straight wins after stopping Askar Mozharov and Misha Cirkunov is his two 2022 outings. The 35-year old has won four of five entering his 10th promotional appearance.

Additionally, the promotion announced that fellow Australian Shannon Ross — who was stopped by Vinicius Salvador in August on Dana White’s Contender Series — will make his UFC debut on the card against Kleydson Rodrigues.

UFC 284 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between new champ Islam Makhachev and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.