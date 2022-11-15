Jake Paul presents ultimatum for Tommy Fury fight early next year

Jake Paul is granting Tommy Fury his wish, but Fury needs to come through in short order for it to happen.

According to John Fury — the father of both Tommy and Tyson Fury — Paul’s manager agreed to a fight between the two in February following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji boxing event in Dubai, which Fury competed on against Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout.

On Tuesday, Paul responded to the Fury camp and publicly agreed to a fight in the U.K. in February, but his potential opponent has a week to make it happen on his end.

Dear @FrankWarren , I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on. https://t.co/QMDuEsWipw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2022

Paul was on commentary for Fury’s exhibition bout with Lambert and when the fight ended, John removed his shirt and began screaming at the YouTube star turned undefeated boxer to get in the ring. Paul responded by challenging Fury to join him outside of the squared circle, and the verbal back-and-forth eventually ended.

Fury and Paul have been matched up on two different occasions, but due to travel issues, Fury was unable to compete. In December, Paul ended up facing former UFC champ Tyron Woodley a second time and earned a knockout win. They were then rebooked to compete in August at Madison Square Garden, but Paul would eventually be paired up with Hasim Rahman Jr. for a fight that never happened due to weight issues for Rahman, which ended up with the entire card getting cancelled.