Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to UFC 281, Adesanya vs. Pereira stoppage and more

The Fighter vs. The Writer returns after an action-packed weekend at UFC 281 where Alex Pereira pulled off a stunning comeback to knockout Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion.

UFC welterweight Matt Brown joins Damon Martin on the podcast as they discuss the fallout from the event when Pereira earned a third win over Adesanya after beating him twice previously whey they were competing in kickboxing.

Brown will give his thoughts on the fight and why he believes the stoppage in the fight between Pereira and Adesanya was a little bit early in his estimation.

We’ll also discuss the jaw-dropping performance from Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler as they went to war in one of the most memorable fights of 2022. Where does Poirier go next after this win and has Chandler hit his ceiling in the UFC if he’s not willing to engage in these all out wars?

Plus, the podcast pays tribute to Anthony “Rumble” Johnson after his tragic death at just 38 years old while Brown looks back at the time he was scheduled to face the prolific knockout artist in his career.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!