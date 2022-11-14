Vitor Belfort out of boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. on Nov. 19

Vitor Belfort has been forced to drop out of his upcoming boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr.

The matchup, which was scheduled to headline the Misfits Boxing event on Nov. 19 in Austin, Texas, has now been scrapped with Belfort unable to compete on Saturday for undisclosed reasons.

Anonymous sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday after Rico Boxing initially announced the information. Belfort is still expected to compete for Misfit Boxing in the future but unfortunately he will not be able to compete on Saturday.

At 45, Belfort found new life after making the move into boxing following a long career spent competing in mixed martial arts.

Much like former rival Anderson Silva, Belfort immediately stepped into a high profile bout after he was scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya in his return from retirement. The matchup was eventually scrapped after De La Hoya contracted COVID and was unable to compete.

Belfort ultimately faced former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield with the Brazilian scoring a vicious first-round TKO in a bout that was actually scheduled as an exhibition.

The matchup with Rahman was set to serve as Belfort’s second professional boxing match after his first ever win came via knockout back in 2006.

There’s no word yet on what will happen with the Misfits Boxing card, which featured a number of social influencer boxing matches as well. Misfits Boxing is a promotion started by YouTube celebrity KSI, who has also dabbled in boxing in recent years.