UFC 281 medical suspensions: 19 need doctor clearance, Frankie Edgar among longest terms

Winners and losers alike received indefinite medical suspensions following this past Saturday’s UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Headliners Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are among 19 fighters who need medical clearance before being allowed to fight again, according to medical suspension terms released by the New York State Athletic Commission, which regulated the pay-per-view event.
Details on the suspensions were not released; the NYSAC is among the commissions which shield injury information based on medical privacy laws.
Pereira stopped Adesanya via TKO in the fifth round in a stunning comeback win. The deposed champ is required to sit out 60 days, while the new champ gets 30 days.
All fighters received a mandatory seven-day medical suspension, as is customary following events.
Here is the full list of UFC 281 medical suspensions:
- Alex Pereira: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Israel Adesanya: 60 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Zhang Weili: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Carla Esparza: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Dustin Poirier: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Michael Chandler: 60 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Chris Gutierrez: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Frankie Edgar: 90 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Dan Hooker: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Claudio Puelles: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Renato Moicano: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Brad Riddell: 45 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Ryan Spann: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Dominick Reyes: 90 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Erin Blanchfield: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Molly McCann: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Andre Petroski: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Wellington Turman: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Matt Frevola: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Ottman Azaitar: 90 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Silvana Gomez Juarez: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Michael Trizano: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Seung Woo Choi: 90 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Montel Jackson: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Julio Arce: 30 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
- Carlos Ulberg: 7 days mandatory rest.
- Nicolae Negumereanu: 90 days mandatory rest and indefinite for medical.
Loading comments...