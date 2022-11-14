 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 281 medical suspensions: 19 need doctor clearance, Frankie Edgar among longest terms

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 281: Edgar v Gutierrez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Winners and losers alike received indefinite medical suspensions following this past Saturday’s UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Headliners Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are among 19 fighters who need medical clearance before being allowed to fight again, according to medical suspension terms released by the New York State Athletic Commission, which regulated the pay-per-view event.

Details on the suspensions were not released; the NYSAC is among the commissions which shield injury information based on medical privacy laws.

Pereira stopped Adesanya via TKO in the fifth round in a stunning comeback win. The deposed champ is required to sit out 60 days, while the new champ gets 30 days.

All fighters received a mandatory seven-day medical suspension, as is customary following events.

Here is the full list of UFC 281 medical suspensions:

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting