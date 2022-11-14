Brad Riddell announces break from fighting ‘until the fire to compete comes back’

Brad Riddell doesn’t plan to step into the octagon again anytime soon.

The UFC lightweight contender announced Monday via Instagram that he is taking a break from competition, citing a lack of motivation and disappointment in his past two fights. Riddell lost by first-round submission to Renato Moicano in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York this past Saturday.

“I appreciate everyone that has been supporting me and standing by my side from day one though to these last two lackluster performances,” Riddell wrote. “I’m going to step away from competing in MMA for a good while until the fire to compete comes back. I’m not performing close to my capability, and it’s a dangerous job if you’re not fully present. I’ve been training hard for 15 years, in and out of camps with not enough rest or balance and it’s massively taken its physical and mental toll on me. There has not been a year since I was 17 that I have not fought.

“I know this is the right choice because, as I write this, I feel a sense of relief for finally voicing what I had been feeling for a while. I wanted to have one last crack at MSG to see if the feelings from the last camp were just one-off, but sadly they were not. It’s a hard pill to swallow, as this is what I’ve done my entire life and fighting was my first love. But sometimes you just have to face it.”

Riddell added that there is the possibility he will take care of “a few overdue surgeries” and that he will continue to train and teach in the meantime.

The 31-year-old New Zealander is 10-4 as a pro with a 4-3 record in the UFC. “Quake” began his UFC career with four straight victories, including a pair of Fight of the Night wins over Drew Dober and Jamie Mullarkey, but has finished in his past three fights by Moicano, Jalin Turner, and Rafael Fiziev.

He did not give a timetable for his return.

