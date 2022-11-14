UFC 282 trailer released featuring epic Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira’s first meeting was one of the most wild and entertaining fights in UFC history.

They have a chance to top that performance in December.

An official trailer has been released for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira by fifth-round submission at UFC 275 this past June to cap off a highly competitive fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Watch the UFC 282 trailer above.

The video features highlights from their epic encounter, which necessitated an immediate rematch. Also featured are former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who meet in the co-main event.

Blachowicz lost the title to Teixeira last year, but rebounded with a win over Aleksandar Rakic this past May. He now faces the tall task of stopping the surging Ankalaev, who owns the longest winning streak in the UFC’s 205-pound division at nine straight victories.

Also on the undercard, popular lightweight Paddy Pimblett faces veteran Jared Gordon.