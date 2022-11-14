The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Chris Gutierrez, David Taylor all in studio, Erin Blanchfield and Matt Frevola

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro recapping the weekend with UFC 281 and all the news.

2 p.m.: Chris Gutierrez joins us in studio to talk about his win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 281.

2:30 p.m.: Israel Adesanya returns to reflect on his loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 and what comes next.

3:20 p.m.: Erin Blanchfield talks about her UFC 281 win over Molly McCann.

3:40 p.m.: Matt Frevola reflects on his UFC 281 win over Ottman Azaitar.

4 p.m.: David Taylor joins us in studio to talk about his 2022 World Championships win and what comes next in his career.

