On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 281

After the shocking ending to the UFC 281 main event, it seems clear that Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will run it back in a massive middleweight championship fight after Pereira dethroned the long reigning titleholder to improve to 3-0 in their combat sports rivalry. Is that unequivocally the fight to make with the division looking like it has opened up for the first time in a long while?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what’s next for Pereira and Adesanya following their memorable battle at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for the two-time champion Zhang Weili, and the former champ Carla Esparza after Zhang submitted Esparza in the co-main event, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler following a third-round submission win for “The Diamond” in the Fight of the Night, along with Chris Gutierrez, Dan Hooker, and more.

