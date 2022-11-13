Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Sunday in Dubai, courtesy of FITE.tv and other outlets.

The Mayweather vs. Deji event took place Nov. 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Floyd Mayweather and Deji clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

REFEREE WAVES IT OFF!



Was it an early stoppage?



' It was an early stoppage, i wanted to carry on'@Deji on the fight, and the experience of fighting @FloydMayweather



Is Floyd Cut?



Floyd is feeling it



Floyd Mayweather controlling the first two rounds thus far, Deji needs to start throwing more, just take a chance despite who you're in the ring with, you've gotta prove yourself. #MayweatherDeji pic.twitter.com/6PIaKZ0Q0d — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) November 13, 2022

For more on Mayweather vs. Deji, check out the live blog from MMA FIghting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Mayweather starts with his hands down by his waist. He’s throwing out jabs half-seriously, then starts feinting with his arms actually extended outward. Not showing a lot of respect to the YouTube star. Deji lightly probing with jabs. Mayweather completely relaxed as he just stalks his opponent. His hands are down and he’s just daring Deji to try and throw. Floyd skips forward and tags Deji with a right hand. Mayweather claps this gloves at the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather.

Round 2: Mayweather was handling ring card duties and dancing between rounds. A chant starts and Mayweather starts spurring them on, barely acknowledging Deji. He lands a quick combination to remind Deji what’s happening. Light tap to the body by Mayweather. Deji bops Mayweather with a lead right. That got a nice reaction from the crowd. Mayweather starts talking to Deji’s coaches. Mayweather scores with a couple of body shots. Mayweather walks Deji down and just starts throwing straight punches as Deji turtles up. Mayweather ducking and dipping.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 20-18 Mayweather.

Round 3: Mayweather actually pats Deji on the head. Deji sneaks in a body shot, which gets a smile from Mayweather. Mayweather lands three straight rights to the body. He makes Deji flinch with a jab then smacks him with a loose right hand. Deji coming forward now, but Mayweather’s defense on point as usual. Straight right for Mayweather. He connects with a counter left. Mayweather hits a glancing left hook and it looks like Deji’s eye is bother him. Deji in defensive mode. Mayweather does a pirouette.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 30-27 Mayweather.

Round 4: Deji with a good left hand. That actually draws some offense out of Mayweather and he’s backing Deji up now. Left hand lands for Mayweather. He throws out some flashy hooks, not really looking to land with any force. Deji eats a couple of body shots. Mayweather snakes in an uppercut through Deji’s defense. Mayweather warned about low shots and he just brushes the referee off. He presses forward, but the ref gives him another warning for a low shot. Mayweather jawing to everyone.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 40-36 Mayweather.

Round 5: Deji at least managed to bruise Mayweather as the former boxing champion’s corner had the cold compress out between rounds. Mayweather comes out with a more traditional boxing stance. Deji having difficulty not getting cornered. Mayweather tags him with a right, combos, and ends with a hook that scores. His arms are down again as he dares Deji to throw. Right hand to the body by Mayweather. Mayweather talking trash as he jabs away at Deji. Lead right scores for Mayweather.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 50-45 Mayweather.

Round 6: Mayweather immediately on the offensive to start this round. Different feel to this round for sure and Deji has to clinch to slow Mayweather. He’s throwing back and actually landing, but Mayweather is confidently walking him down. There’s a jab for Deji. Mayweather scores with a straight right. Mayweather to the body, right hook, then a left uppercut and Deji is hurt. Referee has seen enough and he steps in to protect Deji. Definitely a quick stoppage there, but this is an exhibition, so referee likely erring on the side of caution.