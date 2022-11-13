‘The MMA community lost a legend’: Pros react to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

Anthony Johnson, who twice competed for the UFC light heavyweight title, died on Sunday at the age of 38 years old. The pros went on Twitter to remember the fighter’s career and life. Check out their reactions below.
Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022
I am so sad to hear about this news. One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met. My heart is broken. My condolences to his family. RIP #rumblesquad pic.twitter.com/J527ToOtOO— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) November 13, 2022
Rumble Johnson passed away the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
Sorry to hear one of the coolest guys on the planet just passed away. Thx for all the great fights and many more laughs. Sending prayers to the Rumble family. I'm sorry for y'all loss. pic.twitter.com/BDcd6scnwE— John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) November 13, 2022
Just saw Anthony Johnson has passed away, what an absolute gentleman, had the pleasure of being in the red corner all week at UFC Sweden with him, serious craic, Funny guy taken way too soon..— Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) November 13, 2022
R.I.P my friend. pic.twitter.com/Y8ai4kNmur
Utterly shocked and saddened by this. RIP. Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones. https://t.co/y9PGfRa9JI— michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022
It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 13, 2022
The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/TqZzN1wquY
RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022
Heart breaking to learn of the tragic news that Anthony Rumble Johnson has passed away. I have a poster of him by my desk looking powerful. My thoughtS and prayers are with his family and friends RIP— John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) November 13, 2022
Always worked to be a better man. Life can be short . Never forget to enjoy and appreciate! RIP @Anthony_Rumble !#RUMBLEsquad pic.twitter.com/JbdR855nQr— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022
Wow this fucking sucks https://t.co/qOocpiRt5q— ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 13, 2022
Noooo! RIP Rumble https://t.co/ikwd4RoDK7— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 13, 2022
Heartbreaking— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 13, 2022
Rest in peace Rumble Johnson ❤️ https://t.co/6xmrtg0ZUu— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022
Man this is heartbreaking https://t.co/8aoEyToKFP— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
No way! I’m hurt. Prayers for the family RIP https://t.co/iAl9N7GYHb— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) November 13, 2022
RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad pic.twitter.com/XPicS2jlkn— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 13, 2022
