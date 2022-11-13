 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The MMA community lost a legend’: Pros react to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson
Esther Lin

Anthony Johnson, who twice competed for the UFC light heavyweight title, died on Sunday at the age of 38 years old. The pros went on Twitter to remember the fighter’s career and life. Check out their reactions below.

