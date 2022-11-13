Video: John Fury rips off T-shirt, Tommy Fury rages after Jake Paul relentlessly heckles exhibition

' Get in this ring NOW!' @tommytntfury demands @jakepaul to get in the ring! #MayweatherDeji LIVE NOW ON PPV Link In Bio Check Local Listings pic.twitter.com/bUdsf3aEOI

Jake Paul mercilessly heckled Tommy Fury from ringside at the Global Titans boxing event, setting off a wild scene as coach John Fury ripped off his T-shirt and Tommy Fury tried to charge the social media influencer turned boxer.

Tommy Fury faced last-second replacement opponent Rolly Lambert after allegedly badly missing weight for the event in Dubai, and his lackluster performance quickly got Paul going as he mocked his would-be opponent’s skills mid-fight.

“You f****** suck, Tommy,” Paul said as social influencer turned commentator Wade Plemons apologized for his cohort. “You’re are an amateur still. You have no dick.”

John Fury, the father and coach of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, quickly lost his cool as the fight came to a conclusion. Paul held on to his microphone and continued to lob insults, challenging both Furys to take him on outside the ring while they shouted for him to get in it.

“I am right here,” Tommy Fury shouted back. “Jump over the ring and come fight me. Get in here now if you’re not a b****. I’ll fight him now and I’ve just had a fight. Get in the ring now.”

The near-fight was the most exciting thing about Sunday’s co-main event, which plodded along as neither Tommy Fury or Lambert committed to attacks. The two spent a considerable amount of their six rounds together in the clinch, or throwing jabs. Fury shuffled around his opponent as if to play matador. But the boos in the audience were evidence he wasn’t selling that story.

“Whatever this dance is, it’s just some BS,” Paul scoffed during the fight. “Welcome to the sport of boxing. This is waste of the fans’ time, this is a waste of the fans’ money. This is a waste of my time.”

During the sixth round, Plemons threw to Paul for a reaction to the punches thrown in the ring. He said Paul had fallen asleep. When Paul woke up, he gave one four-letter word to describe what had just happened.

Then, things got hectic.

Later on in the broadcast, commentators said they saw Paul and Fury’s team shake hands. Whatever had transpired moments before, business was still happening ringside.