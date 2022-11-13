Dominick Reyes releases statement following brutal knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘Another lesson learned’

Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following another brutal knockout loss.

At UFC 281, Reyes returned to the cage after an 18-month layoff, to face Ryan Spann in an undercard light heavyweight bout. Unfortunately for Reyes, things did not go his way as Spann viciously knocked out “The Devastator” in just 80 seconds the third such loss for “The Devastator” in as many fights. The nature of the loss, plus Reyes’ recent tough skid, raised questions about his future in the sport, but apparently, Reyes is undeterred, posting his post-fight feelings to his Instagram on Sunday.

“I was hungry to get my hand raised and rushed the fight. I’m OK, I live to fight another day. Another lesson learned. Congrats to [Alex Pereira]. What an incredible performance to become the middleweight champion. God is good always. Thank you to my friends and family who support me, to my management [Tiki Ghosn and Julian Gregorio]. And big thank you to [Glover Teixeira and Fernely Feliz Sr.] for the camp and believing in me. I’ll be back, just have to shake it off and get back in there. Big thank you to the [UFC, Dana White, and Madison Square Garden] for the opportunity. The energy was amazing last night and it felt great to be in the arena again!”

The one-time light heavyweight title challenger has fallen on tough times since nearly upsetting Jon Jones at UFC 247, dropping four in a row, with losses to Jones, Jan Blachowicz, and Jiri Prochazka before this loss to Spann. His overall career record stands at 12-4.