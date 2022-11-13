Tommy Fury gets new opponent amid weigh-in controversy, Jake Paul blasts him for lack of professionalism

Tommy Fury is once again steeped in controversy.

Fury was set to face Paul Bamba on Sunday in the co-main event of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji boxing card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai; however, things went awry when Fury weighed in at 181.4 pounds, over six pounds beyond the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds. Ultimately, Bamba chose not to accept the fight with Fury under the circumstances, leaving promoter Global Titans to scramble to find a replacement, settling on Rolly Lambert, a 15-1-1 cruiserweight who lives in Dubai and most recently competed on Oct. 26. Given the circumstances, the fight will be contested as an exhibition.

Fury has twice been tied to fights with Jake Paul only to have both matchups fall through, once due to injury and once due to visa issues. Following Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, Fury was still seen as one of the front-runners to face Paul next with a win over Bamba, but this incident may signal the end to that matchup as Paul ripped Fury over his lack of professionalism.

Tommy Fury…ur getting paid a lot of money to be a professional. But time & time again you show that ur not.



Missed a fight bc of “broken ribs”, missed a fight bc you “missed a flight” & now you miss weight by 7 pounds!



I feel sorry for Frank & George Warren & the Fury name. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 12, 2022

But while detractors rush to bury Fury over such a bad weight miss, “TNT” claims that he in fact made weight, putting the situation down to a discrepancy in their contracts.

“Right, I just want to come on here and clear a few things up. One contract was given to Paul Bamba and one contract was given to myself. The weight in my contract, I made yesterday, so as far as I’m concerned, I’ve done my job. I made weight. Paul Bamba does not want to fight. He never did. I’m here in Dubai, I’ve got a new opponent, and I’m ready to go, so I’ll see you all tonight. “Just to clarify. I made the weight specified in MY contract. As I have for every fight I’ve ever fought. If Paul Bamba was told a different weight that he had to make for this fight then that has NOTHING to do with me. See you all tonight.”

Fury, the half-brother of legendary heavyweight champion Tyson Fury most recently fought in April, defeating Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision to move to 8-0 in his career. His fight against Lambert will still serve as the co-main event of the Mayweather vs. Deji fight card, which can be viewed beginning at 1 p.m. on FITE TV.