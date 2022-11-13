Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281

Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281.

In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.

Diaz can can be seen flipping off and then slapping a mouthy bystander next to Danis, then putting up his fists as Danis tries to get back at him.

Naturally, flying liquids were involved in the Diaz vs. Danis standoff. As Diaz walked away, someone threw a cup of an unknown beverage in Danis’ direction. Diaz teammate Chris Avila, who was involved in a previous skirmish with Jake Paul’s security team that led to Team Diaz’s ouster from a boxing event with Anderson Silva, could be seen with the UFC star.

Asked for his response to the video, UFC President Dana White was none too surprised that Diaz was involved in an altercation.

“That’s a shocker,” he said. “Did he really?”

White said Diaz, who is close to free agency after his UFC 279 win over Tony Ferguson, was at UFC 281 and had inquired about receiving tickets to the pay-per-view event. The UFC didn’t end up providing them, but he said Diaz found others and attended the event.

As for Diaz’s status with the promotion, White said, “I went over and talked to him tonight, and it’s all good.”

“Every time they show up, I expect something to happen,” the UFC president added. “Not much bothers me at this point.”

Diaz infamously traded water bottles with Conor McGregor at UFC 202, resulting in fines for the fighters. At UFC 279 press conference, the Stockton, Calif., star and his team threw projectiles at Khamzat Chimaev, resulting in the cancellation of the press event.