UFC 281 post-fight bonuses: Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler get ‘Fight of the Night’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 281: Poirier v Chandler Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler’s rollercoaster fight picked up “Fight of the Night” honors with stiff opposition at UFC 281.

Poirier and Chandler each took home an additional $50,000 for their gritty, back-and-forth affair, which Poirier took by third-round submission after Chandler put him in trouble in the first.

UFC President Dana White announced the bonuses at the post-event press conference, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City after the ESPN+ pay-per-view event.

Other bonus-winners for the event included main event winner Alex Pereira, who pulled off a stunning fifth-round TKO of Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight title.

The fourth bonus went to co-headliner Zhang Weili, who recaptured the UFC strawweight title with a second-round submission of two-time champ Carla Esparza.

All but three of the 14-fight card ended in a finish, with seven knockouts and four submissions. That meant stiff competition for bonus money.

