UFC 281 post-fight bonuses: Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler get ‘Fight of the Night’

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler’s rollercoaster fight picked up “Fight of the Night” honors with stiff opposition at UFC 281.

Poirier and Chandler each took home an additional $50,000 for their gritty, back-and-forth affair, which Poirier took by third-round submission after Chandler put him in trouble in the first.

UFC President Dana White announced the bonuses at the post-event press conference, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City after the ESPN+ pay-per-view event.

Other bonus-winners for the event included main event winner Alex Pereira, who pulled off a stunning fifth-round TKO of Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight title.

The fourth bonus went to co-headliner Zhang Weili, who recaptured the UFC strawweight title with a second-round submission of two-time champ Carla Esparza.

All but three of the 14-fight card ended in a finish, with seven knockouts and four submissions. That meant stiff competition for bonus money.