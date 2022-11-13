‘Power is the great equalizer’: Fighters react to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

History repeated itself at UFC 281 when Alex Pereira caught Israel Adesanya late in their MMA rematch, setting in motion a TKO win that put the UFC middleweight belt around the Brazilian’s waist.
Adesanya repeatedly played with fire as he stood and struck with Pereira. Late in the first, it nearly paid dividends with a last-second stoppage. But Pereira survived and then got his revenge with a flurry of punches that sealed the victory at 2:01 of the fifth and final round.
Here’s what fighters had to say bout Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya and the UFC 281 main card on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya
Woooow 5th round— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
Called that shit!!!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 13, 2022
History repeats its self.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022
Brazil has one more champ tonight! Congrats to pereira.— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022
OOOHHH MYYY GOOODNESSS!!!!!! #UFC281— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022
Holy shit that was freaking wild!! Pereira got some serious power.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Preposterous power— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 13, 2022
That was a bad stoppage #UFC281— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 13, 2022
This sport man #UFC281— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2022
Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️✊— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022
Power is the great equalizer— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
I’ll be back— Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) November 13, 2022
Early stoppage it’s a championship bout ♂️— Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) November 13, 2022
Congrats to Alex, unlucky Izzy you’ll be back.— D (@darrentill2) November 13, 2022
Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022
Me and adesanya again— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022
Bro that fight was crazy!! Lived every minute of it!!! Congrats @AlexPereiraUFC— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 13, 2022
I’m up for immediate rematch, that was fun!— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
This is what happens when you actually fight #UFC281— Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) November 13, 2022
Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili
Champ is back— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022
Awesome fight girls #UFC281— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022
Great performance by Zhang #UFC281 And New— Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 13, 2022
OMG! Weili just submitted Carla . WOW!! I expected a KO.. but submission?!— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 13, 2022
Zhang must be fkn strong as. She’s jacked at 115lbs looks like it’d hurt being hit by her.— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 13, 2022
Had a feeling with strength against Esparza and a good scramble game would work for Weili #UFC281
Anyone surprised?— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022
Damn dominance by Zhang. That TD defense was super slick!!— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Congrats Weili beautiful performance— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler
That fight was everything we thought it would be and more Chandler is built different #ufc281 @DustinPoirier @MikeChandlerMMA— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2022
Lives up to that nickname #UFC281— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022
Paid in full!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
Let’s go!!!!!!!! @DustinPoirier #UFC281— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022
Poirier is a fucking WARRIOR— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022
Poirier turned Chandler into a wrestler and ultimately it was his undoing… HELL OF A FIGHT #UFC281— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 13, 2022
That lived up to everything I hoped it’d be. WHAT A FIGHT!! #UFC281— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 13, 2022
Wow are you not entertained!!! @ufc #UFC281— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 13, 2022
Awesome fight congrats @DustinPoirier can’t wait for the main event! Let’s go!!!— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 13, 2022
Awesome congrats @DustinPoirier #ufc281— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022
Not gonna lie I didn’t see that fight ending in a sub! What a war! Congrats @DustinPoirier #UFC281— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022
This sport is so wild!! I’m in disbelief of that back and forth performance from these warriors! Congrats to the Diamond!! #UFC281— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022
Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar
I’m so sad about Frankie #longliveFrankie— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) November 13, 2022
Frankie is a legendary part of this sport— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022
Frankie is an absolute legend— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 13, 2022
Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles
Was that a “Hella pu y!!” Chant?!? #UFC281— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022
This dude is fired for sure. @danawhite gonna have no mercy on him.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Welcome back Dan ✊ good performance— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
That was one of the strangest fight I've ever seen— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022
