‘Power is the great equalizer’: Fighters react to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

History repeated itself at UFC 281 when Alex Pereira caught Israel Adesanya late in their MMA rematch, setting in motion a TKO win that put the UFC middleweight belt around the Brazilian’s waist.

Adesanya repeatedly played with fire as he stood and struck with Pereira. Late in the first, it nearly paid dividends with a last-second stoppage. But Pereira survived and then got his revenge with a flurry of punches that sealed the victory at 2:01 of the fifth and final round.

Here’s what fighters had to say bout Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya and the UFC 281 main card on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya

Woooow 5th round — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Called that shit!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 13, 2022

History repeats its self. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022

Brazil has one more champ tonight! Congrats to pereira. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022

Holy shit that was freaking wild!! Pereira got some serious power. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Preposterous power — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 13, 2022

That was a bad stoppage #UFC281 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 13, 2022

This sport man #UFC281 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2022

Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️✊ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Power is the great equalizer — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

I’ll be back — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) November 13, 2022

Early stoppage it’s a championship bout ‍♂️ — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) November 13, 2022

Congrats to Alex, unlucky Izzy you’ll be back. — D (@darrentill2) November 13, 2022

Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

Me and adesanya again

Let’s fucking go — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022

Bro that fight was crazy!! Lived every minute of it!!! Congrats @AlexPereiraUFC — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 13, 2022

I’m up for immediate rematch, that was fun! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

This is what happens when you actually fight #UFC281 — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) November 13, 2022

Champ is back — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Awesome fight girls #UFC281 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022

Great performance by Zhang #UFC281 And New — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 13, 2022

OMG! Weili just submitted Carla . WOW!! I expected a KO.. but submission?!

#UFC281 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 13, 2022

Zhang must be fkn strong as. She’s jacked at 115lbs looks like it’d hurt being hit by her.



Had a feeling with strength against Esparza and a good scramble game would work for Weili #UFC281 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 13, 2022

Anyone surprised? — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022

Damn dominance by Zhang. That TD defense was super slick!! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Congrats Weili beautiful performance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

That fight was everything we thought it would be and more Chandler is built different #ufc281 @DustinPoirier @MikeChandlerMMA — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2022

Lives up to that nickname #UFC281 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022

Paid in full!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Poirier is a fucking WARRIOR — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

Poirier turned Chandler into a wrestler and ultimately it was his undoing… HELL OF A FIGHT #UFC281 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 13, 2022

That lived up to everything I hoped it’d be. WHAT A FIGHT!! #UFC281 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 13, 2022

Awesome fight congrats @DustinPoirier can’t wait for the main event! Let’s go!!! — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 13, 2022

Not gonna lie I didn’t see that fight ending in a sub! What a war! Congrats @DustinPoirier #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

This sport is so wild!! I’m in disbelief of that back and forth performance from these warriors! Congrats to the Diamond!! #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

I’m so sad about Frankie #longliveFrankie — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) November 13, 2022

Frankie is a legendary part of this sport — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022

Frankie is an absolute legend

Happy for Chris — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 13, 2022

Was that a “Hella pu y!!” Chant?!? #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

This dude is fired for sure. @danawhite gonna have no mercy on him. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Welcome back Dan ✊ good performance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022