Mayweather vs. Deji Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Deji results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday afternoon.

When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Deji live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.

Check out the Mayweather vs. Deji undercard live blog below for the FITE TV pay-per-view portion that will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Jaider Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6: