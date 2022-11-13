KSW 76 video: Artur Szczepaniak lands devastating head-kick knockout in less than a minute

Artur Szczepaniak didn’t need much time to pick up his ninth career victory.

On Saturday, Szczepaniak faced Brian Hooi in a main card fight at KSW 76, and the Polish welterweight delivered a one of the best highlights of the weekend, finishing Hooi with a devastating head kick and punches just 43 seconds into the fight.

Szczepaniak pushed the action early, getting Hooi to back up, and he feinted in before whipping his right leg up and into the cranium of his Hooi. Hooi, who was ducking down, collapsed to the canvas, and Szczepaniak followed up with a vicious right hand, putting the Dutch fighter to sleeptcrxd and securing his win.

The win is Szczepaniak’s second in KSW and moves the 25-year-old prospect to 9-1 in his MMA career. Hooi, in contrast, drops to 18-9 in his MMA career, and 1-1 in KSW.

Check out Szczepaniak’s impressive KO above.