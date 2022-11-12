 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That hurt my heart’: Fighters react to Frankie Edgar’s brutal knockout loss, UFC 281 retirement

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 281: Edgar v Gutierrez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight at UFC 281 ended violently when Chris Gutierrez knocked him out cold in the first round.

A knee up the middle caught Edgar flush, sending him to the canvas at the 2:01 mark of the opening frame. It was his third knockout loss in his previous four fights, while Gutierrez extended his unbeaten streak to eight fights.

“I love this sport, man,” an emotional Edgar told Joe Rogan afterward. “I didn’t want to go out like that, but this sport’s a b****. I’ve got my family here. That’s all that matters.”

Edgar then broke down in the arms of his teammates before exiting the octagon for the final time. He embraced his wife just outside the cage.

Here’s how fighters reacted to Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight on the main card of UFC 281, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

