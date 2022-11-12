‘That hurt my heart’: Fighters react to Frankie Edgar’s brutal knockout loss, UFC 281 retirement

Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight at UFC 281 ended violently when Chris Gutierrez knocked him out cold in the first round.

A knee up the middle caught Edgar flush, sending him to the canvas at the 2:01 mark of the opening frame. It was his third knockout loss in his previous four fights, while Gutierrez extended his unbeaten streak to eight fights.

“I love this sport, man,” an emotional Edgar told Joe Rogan afterward. “I didn’t want to go out like that, but this sport’s a b****. I’ve got my family here. That’s all that matters.”

Edgar then broke down in the arms of his teammates before exiting the octagon for the final time. He embraced his wife just outside the cage.

Here’s how fighters reacted to Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight on the main card of UFC 281, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ughhhhh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Gutierrez was sharp — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 13, 2022

So much respect and love for the great @FrankieEdgar !!! #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Oh no — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) November 13, 2022

Head up champ — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 13, 2022

Man it sucks seeing a legend go out like that — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022

Frkkkk that’s not what anyone wanted to see but Frankie rolled the dice one last time. What a hell of a career. Enjoy the next phase legend #UFC281 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 13, 2022

That was a** ! No other 40 year old on the roster ? #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

Sad to see @FrankieEdgar go down like that. It’s a tough sport. Enjoy your retirement legend ‍♂️ #ufc281 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 13, 2022

Outside of my team Frankie Edgar is my favorite fighter. I’m remember Ali asked me to grapple with Frankie when he was in LA. I was genuinely star struck. Thank you for inspiring me and many others like me. God bless you and your family. @FrankieEdgar — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) November 13, 2022

Hate to see a legend go out like that. Unforgiving sport. Frankie’s forever a gangster — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 13, 2022

Frankie, you’re a legend brother. Nothing to hang your head about. I know you have so many successful avenues after this chapter in your life. Long live Iron strong, Frankie Edgar! #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

Your a fucken champ and someone I still look up to @FrankieEdgar you’re a legend my man!!!! Much love . @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 13, 2022

Still my favorite fighter. — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) November 13, 2022