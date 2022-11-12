UFC 281 video: Renato Moicano quickly taps out Brad Riddell, cuts profane promo with Joe Rogan

Renato Moicano made short work of Brad Riddell – and then made a lot of work for ESPN censors.

Moicano bloodied City Kickboxing’s Riddell with sharp striking before securing a first-round submission via rear-naked choke. The finish came at the 3:20 mark of the opening frame.

A hyped Moicano then gave one of the more colorful post-fight interviews in recent memory, dropping enough F-bombs to guarantee many of his words wouldn’t make the broadcast. UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who got all the love from the Brazilian victor, laughed along with the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the finish below.

MOICANO GETS THE SUB IN ROUND ONE #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6lmwbzRMaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Moicano then got to celebrating with his hero Rogan.

Moicano demanded his respect in the form of a bump in the lightweight rankings, pointing to a short-notice headliner in 2019 against Chan Sung Jung where he said he took the fight on four days’ notice and was “f****** drinking beer and eating steaks in Brazil.”

Moicano’s win put him back on the right foot after a decision setback against former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272. Riddell continues to struggle in the octagon, losing his third straight.