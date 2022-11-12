Watch Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dustin Poirier (29-7, 1 no-contest) took on former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (23-8) in a featured bout on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

THE DIAMOND GETS IT DONE IN AN INSTANT CLASSIC #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/56vHlHqfaI — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

"This guy does not belong in this fight with you."



The final words from Team Poirier as we somehow hit the third and final. #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/zNIdl94DIV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 13, 2022

How is this going to round 2 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6gAoxf6Dv8 — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

THEY ARE CHUCKING KNUCKS AND THIS HAS LIVED UP TO THE HYPE #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/t3OjAAIV9Q — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 13, 2022

Round 1

Chandler springy on his feet moving in and out, Poirier staying steady as he searches for an opening to throw. Left hand by Poirier, Chandler starts firing kicks to the body. First takedown attempt by Chandler is shrugged off. Poirier checks a leg kick and Chandler felt that. Poirier staying at the edge of Chandler’s punches as the former Bellator star targets the body.

Chandler lands a hard shot and he has Poirier backed up to the fence. Poirier’s defences are up, he’s weathering the storm now. Straight left scores for Poirier. Chandler swinging big and a right connects. Another right by Poirier gets Chandler’s attention. Chandler walks forward throwing bombs. Poirier has his hands up but a lot of hard punches are getting through.

Takedown by Chandler with just under two minutes to work. He almost has Poirier’s back as Poirier stands against the fence, they’re back to the feet. Big suplex by Chandler, but Poirier rolls through and he’s on his feet again. Poirier pressing forward in the last minute. He lands an uppercut and follows with more strikes, Chandler fires back, Poirier connects again and Chandler briefly stumbles. Poirier timing power punches with less than 10 seconds to go. Huge elbow before the buzzer.

Insane round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Poirier.

Round 2

Poirier takes the center of the octagon. Chandler not deterred as he rushes forward with lunging punches, then changes levels for a takedown and gets it. Chandler busy on top, he’s working that ground-and-pound. Poirier throws up a triangle, but Chandler snuffs that attempt out.

Chandler on the back now. Poirier is covered in Chandler’s blood. Poirier not using his hands to fight a choke, but he gives the thumbs up to Miragliotta. Chandler in no rush to give up position here. Poirier works to get Chandler back into his full guard, but Chandler has neutralized him for the majority of this round.

Right ground punches from Chandler have him up clearly on the cards. Hammer fists to the side of Poirier’s head. Poirier is stuck and Chandler is letting his right hand go. Huge round for Chandler. Possibly a 10-8, but the blood probably made it look worse than it was.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Chandler. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3

Leg kick lands for Poirier. He’s staying aggressive despite Chandler taking him down in Round 2. Single leg by Chandler, Poirier tries to sprawl, but Chandler just powers him up for a slam. Poirier doesn’t give it up easy though and scrambles to end up in top position before landing a few punches. He’s on Chandler’s back now with a body triangle.

Poirier goes for a choke and falls back with Chandler on top of him. The arm is under the chin and there’s the tap!