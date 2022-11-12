UFC 281 video: Matt Frevola clobbers Ottman Azaitar with punches for first-round knockout

Matt Frevola had to wait a long time to fight Ottman Azaitar, but it didn’t take long for Frevola to beat him.

In a bout that was originally scheduled to take place in January 2021, Frevola (10-3-1) needed just 2:30 to land a series of punches that turned Azaitar’s lights off in a UFC 281 preliminary bout on Saturday.

Watch Frevola’s powerful knockout finish above.

Frevola took his time finding the range against the hard-hitting Azaitar, a previously undefeated fighter coming off of three straight wins by first-round KO/TKO. When Azaitar came charging in, Frevola met him with a pair of counter punches and then a left hand right on the button that crumbled Azaitar.

This is the second straight knockout win for Frevola, who was coming off of a first-round TKO of Genaro Valdez at UFC 270 this past January. “The Steamrolla” improved his UFC record to 4-3-1.

Azaitar (13-1) loses for the first time as a pro in his first fight since September 2020. He was paired up with Frevola at UFC 257, but that bout was canceled when Azaitar was briefly released from the promotion for breaching COVID-19 protocol in Abu Dhabi. Azaitar reportedly allowed an unauthorized associate to enter the “bubble” to deliver a bag, the contents of which remain unknown to this day.

Addressing the controversy earlier this week, Azaitar insisted it was not a big deal and that the mystery bag situation wasn’t like something out of “Mission: Impossible.”