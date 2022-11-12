UFC 281 video: Michael Trizano survives near-double knockout, stops Seung Woo Choi

Four times in the first round, Michael Trizano or Seung Woo Choi hit the canvas. Once, both of hit the canvas at the same time when their left hooks each found the target. It was a wild opening to a wild fight.

But the final knockdown was the most definitive, and it was in favor of The Ultimate Fighter 27 winner, who checked Choi with a hook that sent the South Korean to the ground at the 4:51 mark of the opening frame.

Check out the highlight-reel finish below.

Trizano, who missed weight for the contest, will be ineligible for a bonus. A betting underdog heading into the fight, and a soon-to-be father, he likely saved his spot on the UFC roster after a 1-3 run in his past four outings.

Not long after Trizano and Choi recovered to their feet in the eye-popping start, Trizano was first to hit the canvas again after taking a hard right hand, which Choi surprised him with after repeatedly headhunting with a wide left hook.

Trizano got himself up and continued to slug it out, and he began to pick off Choi’s setups, using his right hand to keep his opponent honest. It wouldn’t be the last time he would take a brain-rattling punch; another shot sent him teetering across the octagon. When Choi continued to overextend, he went back to a winning strategy and caught his opponent before he could land.

The left hook put Choi on the canvas, and follow up shots sealed the deal. Choi, a significant betting favorite, now has dropped three straight fights in the octagon.