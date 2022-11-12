 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 281 Embedded, episode 6: ‘He attacks the weight like he fights’

By Bryan Tucker
In the final episode of UFC 281 Embedded, the fighters cut weight, step on the scales and square off for the final time before Saturday’s event.

