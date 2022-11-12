Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in results: Deji has almost 21-pound edge on Floyd Mayweather; Tommy Fury accused of missing weight

Deji won’t be the only fighter on the Mayweather vs. Deji fight card to have a sizable weight advantage on their opponent Sunday.

The social media influencer hit the scales at 79.5 kilograms (175.2 pounds), while Mayweather recorded 70.0 kilograms (154.3 pounds) at the weigh-ins Saturday.

Mayweather, 45, fights in his fifth exhibition bout since retiring from professional competition in August 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor to improve to 50-0. This marks the former boxing champion’s third fight of 2022 following meetings with former training partner Don Moore in May and RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura in September. Mayweather defeated Asakura by second-round TKO.

Deji, the younger brother of fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, competes in his first exhibition bout. The 25-year-old was victorious in his pro debut this past August, finishing Fousey by third-round TKO.

In the co-main event, Tommy Fury weighed almost seven pounds heavier than his opponent Paul Bamba.

“It shouldn’t be a knockout when you don’t make weight. It sucks. You are about seven pounds overweight and I want the world to know. Everyone is going to find out,” Bamba said to Fury at weigh-ins.

The Bamba vs. Fury contest was supposed to be at light heavyweight.

Check out Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in results below.

Main card (FITE TV at 1 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather (154.25 pounds) vs. Deji (175.2 pounds)

Tommy Fury (181.4 pounds) vs. Paul Bamba (174.6 pounds)

J’Hon Ingram (141 pounds) vs. Koji Tanaka (143 pounds)

Jadier Herrera (129.3 pounds) vs. Franklin Manzanilla (129.9 pounds)

Jack Fincham (181.9 pounds) vs. Anthony Taylor (174.5 pounds)

Harley Benn (154.7 pounds) vs. Faizan Anwar (154.4 pounds)

Delfine Persoon (128 pounds) vs. Ikram Kerwat (129.6 pounds)

Bobby Fish (183 pounds) vs. Boateng Prempeh (178.6 pounds)