UFC 281 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

The UFC 281 start time and TV schedule for the Adesanya vs. Pereira fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below.
The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a five-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a lightweight fight between Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar.
Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Michael Trizano vs. SeungWoo Choi
Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
The main card then moves to ESPN News/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A lightweight clash between Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano headline this portion of the card.
Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and will feature two title fights. UFC middleweight champion battles Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza puts her UFC strawweight title on the line against Zhang Weili.
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
