UFC 281 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira, in picture, will battle Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 on Saturday.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

The UFC 281 start time and TV schedule for the Adesanya vs. Pereira fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below.

The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a five-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a lightweight fight between Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar.

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. SeungWoo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

The main card then moves to ESPN News/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A lightweight clash between Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano headline this portion of the card.

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and will feature two title fights. UFC middleweight champion battles Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza puts her UFC strawweight title on the line against Zhang Weili.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

