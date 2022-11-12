Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video

Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning.

In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a middleweight contest of 160 pounds.

Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s his third of the year.

Deji is 1-0 in his professional boxing career after having three amateur fights. He defeated Fousey via third-round knockout earlier this year.

Tommy Fury will hope to use his light heavyweight fight against Paul Bamba to finally secure his clash with the undefeated Jake Paul.

Check out the Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in results below.

Main card (FITE TV at 1 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh

Jack FIncham vs. Anthony Taylor

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka